Sweet Home Alabama
Greenville man leads MVPD on 8-mile chase
Sarge’s benefit auction takes a good turn
No. 8: Canton seeks new image, finds new ...
A picture is worth 1,000 wordsBy Staff reports - Dec 31As 2016 comes to a close, here are a few photos that capture some of the noteworthy developments of the year.
Car runs into Haywood County Regional Hospital entrance signBy Kyle Perrotti - Dec 31On the afternoon of Dec. 16, an automobile ran into Haywood Regional Medical Center's Main Entrance Monument Sign, prompting Senior Operations ...
# 3: GOP march to victory continues; alcohol OK'ed countywideBy Vicki Hyatt - Dec 30The 2016 election continued the slow but steady shift in Haywood County toward Republican success. In the 2012 election, many local Democratic ...
No. 4 Drought plagues Haywood CountyBy Kyle Perrotti - Dec 30Droughts hurt just about everyone in one way or another. From air and water quality, to diminished yields for farmers, to raging wildfires, they ...
No. 2 Murder, drugs and prostitution part of 2016 crime scene in HaywoodBy Allison Richmond - Dec 30In a year filled with unusual crime events, drug busts, and long awaited convictions, this is the second in our two-part series on crime that made ...
Local man assaults churchgoers at Chik-fil-ABy Kyle Perrotti - Dec 29A Waynesville man has been arrested following a bizarre series of events that played out Wednesday night and ended with a fight in the Chik-fil-A ...
Top 10 Lake Junaluska moments of 2016Dec 302016 By the Numbers — More than 50,000 guests spent the night — 143,000 meals were served — 2,574 people attended the Summer Worship Series ...
Open enrollment continues through Jan. 31Dec 29Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance continues until Jan. 31, 2017. Free, local, in-person assistance is available to help individuals ...
Greening up the Mountains — Call for vendorsDec 29Greening Up the Mountains Festival is now inviting artists, mountain crafters, environmental and food vendors to apply for a booth in its 20th ...
McKay awarded Dementia Care Professional of the YearDec 29BURLINGTON — The Alzheimer's Foundation of America and Dementia Care Professionals of America have awarded Heather McKay, Tuscola class of 1994, ...
Anti-bullying programs resume in Haywood schoolsDec 29Earlier this year, Mountain Mediation Services, a local nonprofit group, reached out to the Haywood County community with a plea for understanding ...
With a 'Big Brother,' no bridge is too highBy Steve Kirkland, Big ... - Dec 29There it was — unavoidable, daunting and no way to go around. Not only was it a bridge, but it was a high one. And, wouldn’t you know it, swinging ...
Start off 2017 right- VolunteerBy Haywood Community ... - Dec 30Start off 2017 with sharing your talents in the community. We have a volunteer opportunity that will fit your needs with an organization that ...
Expressive arts journaling workshop is Jan. 19By Haywood County Library - Dec 28The Haywood County Public Library will continue its Mountain Artisan Series with an expressive arts journaling workshop, which will take place ...
You Decide: What Should Be North Carolina's Economic Agenda?By Mike Walden - Dec 30A new year is always a good time to assess where we’ve been and where we’re going. Each year I want to lose fat and gain muscle. I’ve given up on ...
Tidal Wave Red Velour — A 'tidal wave' of colorBy Jim Janke - Dec 29I’ve grown more than 15 varieties and colors of Wave petunias from seeds over the past 20 years. More recently I’ve used “Rose Wave” and “Tidal ...
New year's resolutions start with youBy Allison Richmond - Dec 28Resolutions are the worst. Seriously. Has anyone ever really accomplished their goals to lose 50 pounds, travel the world and start that long-overd...
Thanks, Gov. McCroryBy Rob Christensen - Dec 28When historians assess Pat McCrory's term, I don't think he will be remembered as nearly as successful as North Carolina's previous two Republican ...
Re: Health Reform Needs State LeadersBy Charles Zimmerman - Dec 31'hood just gave it away. I hope people are paying attention. While "Obama Care's" did away with the discriminatory action of pre-existing condition...
Re: Local man assaults churchgoers at Chik-fil-ABy Phillip Williams - Dec 31If he can just get onto the subjects of religion and Constitutional Law and how he knows all there is to know about both, I shouldn't wonder that ...
Re: Remember the reason for the seasonBy Phillip Williams - Dec 30WE must have a WEE mouse in OUR pocket. Yet again, you holler about Jefferson, the Founding Fathers, secular republics, false religions, etc.etc.et...
Re: Sarge’s benefit auction takes a good turnBy CLARK WILLIAMS - Dec 30See! Thats what i mean! An article TRULY about Haywood County...our fabric. The things that bind us as THE community people want to be a part of!! ...
Re: Stay Calm RoyBy Charles Zimmerman - Dec 30Roy Cooper as acting Attorney General did abide by his oath to OUR Godless Constitution.
Mountaineer Holiday Classic Basketball TournamentBy Staff Reports - Dec 29The Mountaineer Holiday Basketball Classic Tournament tipped off at Tuscola High School Thursday afternoon. Thursday's results Mountain Heritage ...
Allen’s Mountaineers beat Kirkpatrick’s BulldogsBy Staff Reports - Dec 22Lockdown defense and strong rebounding propelled Appalachian State University women’s basketball past UNC Asheville, 81-51, on Wednesday afternoon ...
Sweet Home AlabamaBy Rhonda Byrd - Dec 27Pisgah’s Michael Parrott was all smiles and proudly saying “Roll Tide” during his ceremony in the media center on Monday, Dec. 19. The high-charac...
Henley, Webb and Woods shine in ClashBy Rhonda Byrd - Dec 22The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team needs only to look in the mirror to find the reasons why the were beaten by rival Tuscola, 70-58, in ...
United Community Bank closes nearly $5 million in SBA and USDA loans in WNCDec 21BREVARD — United Community Bank announced that for the 12-month period Dec. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016, nearly $5 million in government guaranteed ...
Leader shares strategies for state businessesDec 21The Haywood County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Christopher Chung, director of the Economic Development Partnership of North Caroliona, as the ...
Maggie Valley water quality gets a boost with grant from Duke EnergyDec 21The Southwestern NC Research Conservation and Development Council (RC&D) received a $71,000 grant to implement stormwater retrofits in Maggie ...
Laughter serves on jewelry group review boardDec 21John Laughter of John Laughter Jewelers in Waynesville was one of five Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) members invited to be part of a ...
Weekend Highlights for Dec. 30-31Dec 30This weekend is a time to celebrate the New Year! Whether you want to stay in Haywood County, venture out a little further to ring in the New Year ...
Vendors sought for Greening Up the Mountains FestivalDec 28SYLVA — Greening Up the Mountains Festival is now inviting artists, mountain crafters, environmental and food vendors to apply for a booth in it’s ...
Don't miss Jamie Laval's Celtic Solstice concertDec 28On Thursday, Dec. 29, Jamie Laval and company will present a family friendly Celtic Solstice Concert of Music and Stories at Isis Music Hall, 743 ...
Celebrate New Year’s weekend Haywood styleDec 28Do you have plans for New Year’s Eve? If not, visit Haywood County to ring in 2017. There is something for everyone to enjoy from family-friendly ...
Esther MetzDec 30Esther Metz died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 11, 2016; she was a few days shy of 90-years old. Born in New Orleans, she was raised by a Jewish ...
Mason Ridge YoungDec 29Loving Son, Brother, Grandson WAYNESVILLE — Mason Ridge Young, 2 months, passed on to become an angel on Dec. 25, 2016 Mason is survived by his ...
Lynda B. HillDec 281949 — 2016 CANTON — Lynda Lorraine Bryson Hill, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the ...
Bill HensonDec 291926 — 2016 CANTON — William Floyd “Bill” Henson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Silver Bluff Nursing Home. A native of ...
Robert L. 'RL' CarverDec 28Loving Husband and Father MAGGIE VALLEY — Robert Lee “RL” Carver, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at his home. A native of Haywood ...
Mason Ridge YoungDec 27Loving Son, Brother WAYNESVILLE — Mason Ridge Young, 2 months, passed on to become an angel on Dec. 25, 2016. Smoky Mountain Cremations and ...