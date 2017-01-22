What's Popular
-
Missing Clyde man found deceased
-
Canton man pleads guilty to groping woman ...
-
Local woman dies in Sunday morning collision
-
Growing vertically
What's New
News
-
Protect yourself during flu seasonJan 21Widespread flu is reported in nearly half the country right now and health officials say that means you can expect more people to get sick in the ...
-
Public comment for Greenhill Cemetery nominationJan 20The town of Waynesville will hold a period of public comment at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Town Hall Board Room, 9 South Main Street, ...
-
Temporary Road Closure in Place Due to Effects from WildfireJan 20MARS HILL — Forest Service officials announced that two temporary road closures are now in place in Madison County near Hot Springs. Hurricane Gap ...
-
Canton's newest business is a feast for the noseBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 20CANTON — Canton held its first ribbon cutting of 2017, and it was a feast for the nose. Town officials gathered at Verbena Soap Company Tuesday ...
-
Taking aimBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 20CLYDE — On Tuesday night, the Haywood Community College Auditorium was a sea of camouflage and hunter orange. The reason? The 100-plus sportsmen ...
-
Local woman dies in Sunday morning collisionBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 19A Haywood County woman passed away Jan. 15 following a car accident. Myrna Roberts, 80, of Waynesville was traveling westbound on U.S. 23 when she ...
biz/orgBriefs®
-
Tim Petrea of the Waynesville Parks and Recreation Department Earns CertificationBy Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 21Tim Petrea, program supervisor with the Waynesville Parks and Recreation Department, has recently earned the Certified Park and Recreation ...
-
FUR of WNC in Need of DonationsBy Big Red Barn - Jan 18FUR or feline urgent rescue of WNC is a not for profit organization that helps with the adoption of homeless cats. They also run several facilities...
-
Old Armory, WRC pools to close 1 hour Jan. 26By Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 18The Old Armory and the Waynesville Recreation Center Water Park and Pool will be closed from 1 to 2 pm on Thursday, January 26. The rest of the ...
-
Base Camp Adventure Club meeting is Jan. 23By Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 17The Waynesville Parks and Recreation Department’s Base Camp Adventure Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Waynesville Recreation ...
-
Live Music This Saturday Evening January 21st @ Papageorgio's - Main Street Downtown WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Jan 17Enjoy an evening of music with BREAKOUT! Saturday January 21st 6:00pm to 8:30 pm at Papageorgios on Main St. Waynesville NC. Dinner and Drink ...
-
HCC Small Business Center to offer free 'Intro to QuickBooks Seminar' on Jan. 26By Haywood Community College - Jan 13Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center will offer a free seminar on Intro to QuickBooks. This seminar will be held on Thursday, January ...
Lifestyles
-
WCU included in list of nation’s top online program providersJan 21CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina University is listed among the nation’s top providers of online degree programs in a collection of rankings released ...
-
Volunteers needed at Pathways Center, info sessions are Jan. 26Jan 20Volunteers are needed at the Haywood Pathways Center, a faith-based nonprofit providing shelter, food and a short-term life transformation program ...
-
Maggie Valley recognized twice by TripAdvisorJan 20MAGGIE VALLEY — Maggie Valley was recently named No. 2 in an article titled “12 Charming Small Towns to Escape it All,” which is listed on the ...
-
HCTDA grant writing workshops are Feb. 7, 9Jan 20With the arrival of 2017, the time to submit applications for 1 percent and 3 percent partnership funding for 2017-18 through the Haywood County ...
-
Get free trees from Arbor Day FoundationJan 20Residents in North Carolina can receive 10 free flowering trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time during January. By becoming a part of ...
-
Former Pisgah coach advances at Gardner-WebbJan 20BOILING SPRINGS — Former Pisgah High School coach and Canton native H. Woodrow “Woody” Fish has been selected to lead the Gardner-Webb University ...
Member Stories
-
Are you sitting on Treasure?By Aaron Ferguson - Jan 21You may have a long lost treasure sitting in that dusty box in your attic. Maybe something your grandparents left behind for you. Bring your ...
-
Free tired leg/varicose vein program is Jan. 26By Haywood Regional ... - Jan 20Haywood Regional Medical Center is holding a free tired leg/ varicose vein educational program on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the ...
Columns and Opinions
-
Distances traveled and yet to travelBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 19This was my weekend on call, so I covered many of the Martin Luther King Jr. events on both Saturday and Monday. The Sunday MLK event is hard to ...
-
Reader letters, Jan. 20Jan 19Maggie needs traffic lights; leave the road alone To the editor, The Maggie officials are determined to chance the road to slow traffic to help ...
- You Can Dig It
Maggie community gardens 'nourish minds, feeds spirits'By Andre Haas - Jan 18Sometimes the efforts of a single individual can make a big difference in a community. Here’s a story about one such person’s vision, and how you ...
- Comics in a Flash
An interview with Ben FisherBy Eric S. Brown - Jan 18When I was younger, my friends and I were big into roleplaying. Among those friends was Ben Fisher. Back then, I am sure neither of us imagined ...
Comments
-
Re: Canton's newest business is a feast for the noseBy Rachel Robles - Jan 20137 Main St., Canton
-
Re: Jan. 9 letters to the editorBy Allen Alsbrooks - Jan 19Your incessant rants always produce great laughter. Thank you for the entertainment. Calm down and don't stroke out on us.
-
Re: Trump unpopular in North CarolinaBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 19As has been pointed out, the Nate Silver polls were correct. Hillary did obtain almost 3,000,000. votes more than the 'rump at about 3% of the ...
-
Re: Unity Rally on Jan. 19 aims to promote peace, healingBy carolyn mull - Jan 18I agree 100% with you Matt Ledbetter!
-
Re: Local abuses don't boost economyBy Matt Ledbetter - Jan 17I guess ole' Jefferson never visited the southside of Chicago....
Sports
- Prep Basketball
Sweeping away Panthers and Blue DevilsBy Staff Report - Jan 20Friday Night Basketball Pisgah girls 67, Franklin 66 Pisgah boys 62, Franklin 56 Tuscola girls 61, Brevard 60 OT Tuscola Boys 68, Brevard 43
- Prep Basketball
Pisgah boys win in OT, Holloway's girls stay in the huntBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 19The first place Pisgah varsity boys basketball team couldn’t buy a basket in the first eight minutes of its WNC Athletic Conference game against ...
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola beats Smoky in overtime, Mustangs rally past Tuscola in girls gameBy Dennis Smathers - Jan 19After an earlier 76-59 victory over Smoky Mountain in December, Tuscola head varsity boys basketball coach Nathan Messer knew that his squad would ...
- College Football
Brown is also a national championBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 19When quarterback Deshaun Watson rolled right and threw a two-yard touchdown toss to Hunter Renfrow, it gave Clemson a 35-31 victory. it also gave ...
Business
-
Talley-Coffey opens training center, grand opening is Jan. 23Jan 19Aspire Training and Development will host a grand opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 168 S. Main St., Waynesville. Two open ...
A & E
-
Anna Eason is new SRCA board chairBy Shelby Harrell - Jan 20The Shining Rock Classical Academy board voted on Wednesday evening to accept the resignation of Nancy East as board chair, and approved Anna ...
-
French Broad Chocolates celebrates 10th anniversary Jan. 29Jan 19French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and ...
-
Weekend highlights Jan. 20-22Jan 20It looks to be a rainy weekend ahead, but don’t fret! There are plenty of things going on this weekend, and many of them are indoors! Whether ...
-
Blessed to be alive: Country singer Wade Hayes is coming to The StrandBy Shelby Harrell - Jan 18Country artist Wade Hayes is looking forward to coming to Waynesville for the first time this weekend to perform an intimate, acoustic show for ...
Obituaries
-
Freddie Alexander Jr.Jan 191941 — 2017 CANTON — Freddie Alexander Jr., 75, of the Dutch Cove community, passed away on Jan. 18, 2017, at his residence. Funeral service will ...
-
Dorothy 'Dot' FrancisJan 18Our Loving Dee Dee WAYNESVILLE — Dorothy Virginia "Dot" Francis, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at The Homestead. A native of ...
-
Freida Ingle SurrettJan 18Loved By All Freida Ingle Surrett, 76, of Canton, passed away on Jan. 17, 2017, at Silver Bluff Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 ...
-
Georgene MartinJan 19Loved By All CLYDE — Georgene Mae Fisher Martin, age 92, entered into the arms of the angels on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Mrs. Martin was born in ...
-
James H. Leatherwood Jr.Jan 18In Loving Memory WAYNESVILLE — James Horace Leatherwood Jr., 95, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Maggie Valley Nursing Home & Rehab. A ...
-
Annabel TranthamJan 18Loving Mother, Grandmother WAYNESVILLE — Annabel Trantham, a75, passed away at the Homestead Hospice on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Smoky Mountain ...