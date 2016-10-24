What's Popular
-
Former Pisgah coach advances at Gardner-Webb
-
Local woman dies in Sunday morning collision
-
Chief Webb named 2016 Career Fire Chief of ...
-
Jackson is 'trey-ific,' Tuscola sweeps ...
What's New
News
-
Queen honored at Chamber eventBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 26Outgoing state representative Joe Sam Queen was honored by Haywood business owners Monday as part of the Haywood County Chamber of Commerce ...
-
March onBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 25Many Haywood County residents — both male and female — were part of the hundreds of thousands who turned out for women's marches, both in Asheville...
-
SRCA enrollment is still boomingBy Shelby Harrell - Jan 25Student enrollment at Shining Rock Classical Academy is flourishing for the 2017-18 school year, and SRCA is taking steps to be prepared for ...
-
Duke Energy to hold hearing for proposed microgridBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 25The N.C. Utilities Commission will hold a hearing to gather public opinion regarding the microgrid it intend to build atop Mt. Sterling. The ...
-
Chief Webb named 2016 Career Fire Chief of the YearJan 24CHINA GROVE — Longtime town of Waynesville Fire Chief Joey Webb Sr. was named the 2016 Career Fire Chief of the Year by the Western North Carolina ...
-
Unity rally calls for actionBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 23Local Democrats wishing to express their political frustrations had an outlet Thursday night. People began turning out for the Unity Rally, held ...
biz/orgBriefs®
-
HCC Small Business Center's “How to Start a Business” is Feb. 7CLYDE — The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar entitled “How to Start a Business,” from 5:30 to 8:30 ...
-
Health and Fitness EXPO!By Mountaineer Publishing... - Jan 25Getting healthy in the Haywood County area just got a big boost! The Mountaineer Publishing Co. and Haywood Regional Medical Center will host the ...
-
HCC Small Business Center's 'Intro to QuickBooks 2' is Feb. 2CLYDE — Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center will offer a free seminar on QuickBooks 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Room ...
-
HCC Small Business Center's “Financing Your Business” is Feb. 1CLYDE — The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar entitled “Financing Your Business” from 5 to 7 p.m. ...
-
Waynesville Recreation Center wins 'Best Health Club'By Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 24The Waynesville Recreation Center recently won “Best Health Club” in the Mountaineer’s Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the sixth year in a row the ...
-
HCC to hold fly rod building classBy Haywood Community College - Jan 24CLYDE — Haywood Community College’s Continuing Education Creative Arts Program will hold a fly rod building class led by Tommy Thomas, former ...
Lifestyles
-
'Haywood Ramblings' speaker series returns Feb. 2Jan 25The town of Waynesville’s Historic Preservation Committee will again offer Haywood Ramblings — a speaker series on the historic resources and rich ...
-
AARP Tax-Aide for seniors returns Feb. 7Jan 25Tax season is here again and the AARP Foundation will sponsor a free tax preparation program for people 50 and older — Tax-Aide. Volunteers will ...
- Religion Column
Growth in the midst of difficultyBy Kris Estep - Jan 24After the miraculous healing in Acts 3, it didn’t take long for the religious leaders to figure out something was going on. The large crowds that ...
-
'Axe man' Richard Reeves receives volunteer awardJan 25Local volunteer Richard Reeves was recently honored with the N.C. Governor’s Volunteer Service Award and the Elaine Kuhl Volunteer of the Year ...
-
Foundation for Evangelism to convene Evangelism SummitJan 24LAKE JUNALUSKA — Board and staff leadership of the Foundation for Evangelism (FFE) will engage a select group of innovative Christian leaders in ...
-
Piano prodigy Timothy Noble to perform Feb. 5Jan 24Timothy Noble will present a theme-based program, “Oh! What a Savior!” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St., ...
Member Stories
-
HRMC donates items to Gatlinburg fire reliefBy Haywood Regional ... - Jan 24The wildfires that ravaged Gatlinburg in November of last year are still months away from a full recovery for many. Haywood Regional chef Derek ...
-
HRMC doctors donate $2000 to REACH of HaywoodBy Haywood Regional ... - Jan 23CLYDE — Haywood Regional Medical Center physicians extended a helping hand this past holiday season by donating $2,000 to a local nonprofit in ...
Columns and Opinions
-
The Top 5 Things My Twenties Taught Me (in Song Lyrics)By Monica Bethelwood - Jan 25Today is my birthday and as expected, it’s rainy and gloomy. But despite the inclement weather, I am as happy as a clam. Today I say “Peace out ...
-
Don’t Squander the Coming SurplusBy John Hood - Jan 25RALEIGH — Here’s the good news: North Carolina’s state budget is solidly in the black. From July to December, the first six months of the fiscal ...
- Did you know?
It’s Christmas in January — Craft Beer is almost everywhereBy Paul Viau - Jan 25In the election last November, Haywood County voters made their parched voices heard, approving the sale of beer and wine county-wide. As a ...
-
Educators weigh-in on DeVos nominationJan 24There’s a moment, partway through school choice champion Betsy DeVos’ oft-strange confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate, in which President ...
Comments
-
Re: Help the nation turn the cornerBy Matt Ledbetter - Jan 25And there you have it, you're average democrat philosophy, straight for Mr. Z. You christians that vote democrat, he's speaking for you. I know ...
-
Re: Junaluska Sanitary District extends suspension of controversial policyBy Ron Rookstool - Jan 25I would think the solution to this would be have the property owners pay the water bill (it would be in their name) and include a water charge to ...
-
Re: Canton's newest business is a feast for the noseBy Rachel Robles - Jan 20137 Main St., Canton
-
Re: Trump unpopular in North CarolinaBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 19As has been pointed out, the Nate Silver polls were correct. Hillary did obtain almost 3,000,000. votes more than the 'rump at about 3% of the ...
-
Re: Unity Rally on Jan. 19 aims to promote peace, healingBy carolyn mull - Jan 18I agree 100% with you Matt Ledbetter!
Sports
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola cages East EaglesBy Staff Report - Jan 25Wednesday Night Basketball Tuscola girls 54, East Henderson 38 Tuscola boys 72, East Henderson 59
- WNCAC Swimming and Diving Championships
Tuscola wins WNCACBy Sherry Swaim - Jan 24This is the final season for Tuscola in the WNC Athletic Conference. But before it enters its new conference (Mountain Athletic Conference) the ...
- Prep Basketball
Pisgah cages Falcons, Tuscola splits with KnightsBy Staff Report - Jan 25Tueaday Night Basketball Pisgah girls 77, West Henderson 56 Pisgah boys 91, West Henderson 72 Tuscola girls 50, North Henderson 43 North Henderson ...
-
Clyde First Baptist recognizes basketball teamJan 24The Canton Middle School boys basketball team finished the regular season 13-1 and are Blue Ridge Conference Western Division Champions. There ...
Business
-
Talley-Coffey opens training center, grand opening is Jan. 23Jan 19Aspire Training and Development will host a grand opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 168 S. Main St., Waynesville. Two open ...
A & E
-
'17 Below' underwater photography exhibit opens at Green Sage WestgateJan 25Local dentist John Highsmith presents marine and nature photography in his show, 17 Below. The title plays on the underwater and land-based ...
-
Friends of the Smokies Kicks Off 7th Annual Classic Hike SeriesJan 25Set your sights on a fresh start this year with the 2017 Friends of the Smokies’ Classic Hike Series sponsored by Mission Health. Explore Great ...
-
Waynesville Chapter of Dining for Women Starts the Year on a High NoteJan 25The Dining for Women (DFW), Waynesville Chapter, held our first meeting this year at the historic home of member, Ann Melton. Ann opened her ...
-
Interviews with WCU’s Ron Rash collected, published as bookJan 25CULLOWHEE – A collection of media interviews with Ron Rash, Western Carolina University’s Parris Distinguished Professor of Appalachian Cultural ...
Obituaries
-
Patricia KegelmeyerJan 25Patricia Lynne Kegelmeyer passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Jan. 21, 2017. Patricia was born on Feb. 28, ...
-
Arizona QueenJan 25April 16, 1923 — Jan. 23, 2017 COLUMBIA, South Carolina/CANTON — Mary Arizona Stockton Queen, age 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. A native ...
-
Ola Jane 'Butch' FranklinJan 24Christian Lady WAYNESVILLE — Ola Jane "Butch" Franklin, age 96, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Charleston Healthcare in Danville, ...
-
Nancy Hipps GarrettJan 25BURLINGTON — Nancy Hipps Garrett, 78, of Burlington, died at Twin Lakes Healthcare on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A native of Wake County, she was the ...
-
Joan Marjorie SykesJan 24MURPHY — Joan Marjorie Sykes, 77, of Murphy, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Mission Hospital. Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral ...
-
Arizona QueenJan 24In Loving Memory CANTON — Mary Arizona Queen, age 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Crawford/Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is ...