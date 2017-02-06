What's Popular
-
Waynesville man charged in shooting death of ...
-
New scams hit sheriff's radar
-
Gaining traction
-
Trial date set for toddler murder case
What's New
News
-
New scams hit sheriff's radarBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03On Saturday, Jan. 28, a scam was reported to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, where the victim told deputies they had posted a registered ...
-
Man arrested for indecent liberties with a childBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03A Bryson City man was arrested in Haywood County after being indicted on charges of indecent liberties with a child. Eric Jones, 48, was taken ...
-
The future of recreationBy Allison Richmond - Feb 03After six months of planning and multiple rounds of public input, Waynesville’s new 10-year parks and recreation master plan is ready to be ...
-
New home mortgage rules encourage steady growthBy Vicki Hyatt - Feb 03Editor's note: This is part three in a four-part series examining the housing industry in Haywood County. The 2008 housing and banking crisis ...
-
Repeat offender leads police on chaseBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 02On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, Roger Martin “Marty” Capps Junior, 33, of Canton, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor Resisting A ...
-
Nonprofits team up with law enforcement to fight drugsFeb 02The Ann R. Wilke Family Foundation is teaming up with Eckerd Kids to raise thousands of dollars to help families in Haywood County. On Friday, ...
biz/orgBriefs®
-
HCC Wildlife Club's 11th Annual Wild Game Dinner is Feb. 24By Haywood Community College - Feb 03The Wildlife Club at Haywood Community College will host the 11th Annual Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Haywood County ...
-
Small Business Center's 'How to Price Your Product or Service' is Feb. 13By Haywood Community College - Feb 03The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar entitled, “How to Price Your Product or Service,” from 6 to 9 ...
-
SuperBowl Party @ Papageorgios - 6 Large Screens TV's & Prizes Throughout the GameBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Feb 03Join us Sunday evening for the SuperBowl as the Patriots take on the Falcons. 6 - Large Screen TVs 50 Cent Wings and $8 Buckets of Beer All ...
-
Live Music This Saturday Evening February 4th @ Papageorgios - Main Street Downtown WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Feb 01Papageorgio's Welcomes Bryce Denton!!! Join Us This Saturday 6:00pm to 9:00pm for great music, food & drinks! Food & Drink Specials No Cover ...
-
FUR of WNC in Need of DonationsBy Big Red Barn - Jan 29FUR of WNC (Feline Urgent Rescue) is a not for profit organization that is located in The Big Red Barn Trading Post. They operate facilities where ...
-
Live Music This Saturday January 28th @ Papageorgio's - Main Street WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Jan 26Papageorgio's Welcomes Bob Pinkston this Saturday January 28th 6-9pm. Come Join us for great food & drink and Acoustic Classic Rock Guitar. No ...
Lifestyles
-
Technology abounds at Junaluska Elementary SchoolBy Ira Hyde, Media ... - Feb 02Technology abounds at Junaluska Elementary School. Thanks to the school's Parent Teacher Association, enough money has been raised to supply fifth ...
-
Blood urgently needed this winterFeb 02ASHEVILLE — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive ...
-
WOW Mardi Gras fundraiser is Feb. 10Feb 02The Women of Waynesville (WOW) will host a wine-tasting fundraiser for member Becca Swanger, who is running for the 2017 Mardi Gras Ball queen to ...
-
Folkmoot honors Ed BroadwellFeb 02At the quarterly Home Trust Haywood County Community board meeting in Waynesville, retired Home Trust Chairman and CEO Ed Broadwell was honored as ...
-
Beginner beekeeping class is Feb. 11Feb 02The Haywood County Beekeepers will offer a beginner beekeeping class from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Haywood County Extension ...
-
Apply now for Haywood Farm Bureau scholarshipsFeb 02Haywood County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available in the Farm Bureau office, 1520 Asheville Road, Waynesville. The Haywood ...
Member Stories
-
Haywood Spay/Neuter receives $18K grant from PetSmartBy Connie A. Hewitt - Feb 05Haywood Spay/Neuter received $18,000 from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help fund its trap-neuter-r...
-
Hanson, Messer named Excellence in Education January winnersBy Carrie Sutton - Feb 03Haywood Early College teacher Doug Hanson and Meadowbrook Elementary School teacher Kimberly Messer were recognized with Excellence in Education ...
Columns and Opinions
-
Vigorous political debate is what really makes America greatFeb 04The protests in Haywood County sparked by the election of Donald Trump are not unlike the ones staged in 2008 after Barack Obama was elected. Those...
- N.C. Cooperative Extension
You Decide: How Can We Get to Four Percent Economic Growth?By Mike Walden - Feb 03One of the major goals of the new Trump Administration is to increase the rate of economic growth in the country. The objective is to move from ...
- Artists in Our Town
Sarah Sneeden: A Unique ArtistBy Margaret Roberts - Feb 01My interview with Sarah Sneeden was just like I anticipated. Decidedly different, frequently off the subject and entirely entertaining. Most of my ...
-
Devolve transportation to the statesBy John Hood - Feb 01RALEIGH — With all the furor and protests accompanying the launch of the Donald Trump administration, you might assume there’s little room for ...
Comments
-
Re: Immigration executive order hits Western North CarolinaBy Charles Zimmerman - Feb 05Get your facts straight. OUR finest President Hussein Obama only created a greater check for people coming from those countries. That is what was ...
-
Re: New scam hits Sheriff's radarBy Charles Zimmerman - Feb 05Actually, a few of the victims were compensated for the 'rump university scam. After he was elected and sworn in. There are many more lawsuits to ...
-
Re: Authorities make arrests for string of break-insBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03William is out, Mark is being held on the $233,500 bond. The error is fixed!
-
Re: Gaining tractionBy Linda Sexton - Feb 02I appreciate the Mountaineer coverage of this meeting. Important issues are being raised by local citizens.
-
Re: Analysis: Who voted and who didn't in in 2016By Allen Alsbrooks - Jan 31Z must be slipping. These tired responses are inferior to his usual hysterical rants. Maybe his wife put him back on a chain after the women's ...
Sports
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola cages East EaglesBy Dennis Smathers - Feb 05The Tuscola varsity girls and boys basketball squads completed a clean regular season sweep over East Henderson Friday evening in WNC Athletic ...
- Recruiting
Fox kickin’ his way to D-II Mars HillBy Chuck Fiebernitz - Feb 05Pisgah senior placekicker Tanner Fox told head coach Brett Chappell a couple of years ago that his dream was to kick for a college football team ...
- Prep Basketball
Pisgah splits with MustangsBy Rhonda Byrd - Feb 05At the beginning of the season, the Pisgah varsity boys basketball team was thought of as a good team, but definitely not one of the favorites to ...
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola sweeps, Pisgah splitsBy Staff Reports - Feb 04Friday Night Basketball Finals Tuscola girls 42, East Henderson 39 Tuscola boys 64, East Henderson 45 Smoky Mountain girls 53, Pisgah 38 Pisgah ...
Business
-
Growing verticallyBy Paul Viau - Jan 18It’s winter, and most growers and gardeners are thinking about everything except planting. But as Bob Dylan said more than 50 years ago — “The ...
A & E
-
Harpeth Rising Performance is Feb. 17 at The StrandFeb 03Imagine three classically trained musicians playing original music, as intricately arranged as a string quartet, lyrically rooted in the singer/son...
-
AVL Beer Expo is Feb. 18Feb 01The Asheville Brewer’s Alliance (ABA) will host the second annual AVL Beer Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Venue, 21 N. Market St., in downtown ...
-
Weekend Highlights Feb. 3-5Feb 03The weekend is nearly here — so it’s time to make some fun plans. There’s a lot to choose from this weekend, whether you’re wanting to stay in ...
-
Jeeves and Bertie Return to NC StageFeb 01North Carolina Stage Company (NC Stage) is excited to present the next play by Margaret Raether of her P. G Wodehouse adaptations, Jeeves In ...
Obituaries
-
Ryan James TrullFeb 05Loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend CANTON — Ryan James Trull, 34, of Jake Drive, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by ...
-
Dorothy J. MinceyFeb 041933 — 2017 MAGGIE VALLEY — Dorothy Jean Mincey, 84, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Maggie Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center. Do...
-
Sammy ConardFeb 02Sammy Joe Conard, age 77, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 11 ...
-
Samuel Van DuyneFeb 04Loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather WAYNESVILLE — Samuel Edward Van Duyne, 95, of Jonathan Creek community, passed away at his home ...
-
Frank Graham GreeneFeb 041928 — 2017 FINE CREEK — Frank Graham Greene, 88, of the Fines Creek community, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. He was born in ...
-
Stanley W. LedfordFeb 02Deeply Missed CLYDE — Stanley Woodfin Ledford, age 70, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Mr. Ledford retired from Duke Energy Progress with 30 ...