What's Popular
-
Maggie woman faces fraud charges
-
Missing Clyde man found deceased
-
Canton motocross pro scores major win
-
Stephen King made a difference in recycling ...
What's New
News
-
Canton's 'cat-astrophe' needs a solutionBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 16CANTON — For over a year, Anissa Metheny has been feeding the four feral cats who live underneath the Canton Recreation Park’s stage. But now she ...
-
Missing Clyde man found deceasedBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 15A Clyde man who has been missing since Jan. 3 has been found deceased. Adam Marc Leopard, 27, of Clyde, was reported missing by family Jan. 12 to ...
-
Park sets visitation record, exceeding 11 millionBy Brad Nottingham - Jan 15Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed over 11 million visitors in 2016. Throughout the year, the park encouraged people to experience the ...
-
Commissioners to consider Lake Junaluska cell tower TuesdayBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 15At the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting, the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will hear public comments on a stealth monopine telecommunication tower ...
-
MLK events focus on need for unityBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 15CANTON — The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was bittersweet for many who have, for years, participated in the events honoring the ...
-
Great Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo coming Jan. 21Jan 14The Great Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo is an all outdoors show featuring activities, entertainment, destinations, products and Non-Profits from a ...
biz/orgBriefs®
-
HCC Small Business Center to Offer Free Intro to QuickBooks Seminar on January 26Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center will offer a free seminar on Intro to QuickBooks. This seminar will be held on Thursday, January ...
-
HCC Hosts Hunter Safety CoursesHaywood Community College’s Department of Arts, Sciences, and Natural Resources and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will offer a ...
-
Tour of HCC changes the future of current studentCLYDE — Haywood Community College computer-integrated machining student Miranda Thomas became a certified nurse aide at the age of 16 and assumed ...
-
Small biz seminar 'So You Have an Idea! Now What?' is Jan. 24Do you have an idea for a business, but are unsure what to do next? The Haywood Community College Small Business Center’s free seminar, “So You ...
-
Live Music This Saturday Evening January 14th @ Papageorgios- Main Street WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Jan 10Papageorgio's Welcomes Bryce Denton!! Enjoy an evening of music food and drinks Saturday January 14th 6:00 to 9:00pm in downtown at Papageorgios ...
-
PDGA sanctioned disc golf tourney is March 12 in WaynesvilleBy Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 09The Waynesville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Blind Hog Day Light Savings Throw Down disc golf tournament on Sunday, March ...
Lifestyles
-
WMS students participate in 'MacGyver Challenge'Jan 14Students in Waynesville Middle School’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) class recently participated in one of the MacGyver Challenges...
-
Mountain Projects' Congregate Nutrition Program supports seniorsJan 13Mountain Projects, Inc., operates three nutrition sites in Haywood County. One site is located in Waynesville at 44 Boundary St. in the Old ...
-
A gift of comfortBy Rachel Robles - Jan 12WAYNESVILLE — Cheryl Hartman sits at a worktable at Diane Davis' mountain home workshop, surrounded by members of the Tree Top Quilters — formerly ...
-
Gingerbread PenPalsBy Shannon Rock - Jan 13During the month of December, Mrs. Rock's class at Bethel Elementary participated in a Gingerbread Man Exchange around the United States. Each ...
-
Non-partisan 'Unity Rally' is Jan. 19Jan 13A Unity Rally will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in front of the Justice Center, 285 N. Main St., Waynesville. This non-partisan ...
-
REACH volunteer training day is Jan. 28Jan 12REACH of Haywood will offer a volunteer training day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at REACH’s Waynesville office, 627 N. Main ...
Member Stories
-
Robert Burns Supper is January 25th at the Classic WinesellerBy Kay Stegall Miller - Jan 14Waynesville, NC - Don your kilt on Wednesday, January 25 and head over to the Classic Wineseller where owners Richard and Kay Miller are presenting...
-
Haywood County Schools names December Excellence in Education winnersBy Carrie Sutton - Jan 11Three teachers were recently recognized and given Excellence in Education awards for the month of December — Noal Castater, career and technical ...
Columns and Opinions
- From the Editor
Haywood is the best place to beBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 12A chance conversation the other day with a mother whose children are all planning to move elsewhere after graduation got me to thinking. She said ...
- Out and About
Martin Luther King Jr. festivities are must-sees this weekendBy Vicki Hyatt - Jan 11Official holidays in the U.S. are part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, 1971, — legislation that moved the dates for several holidays in the ...
- Did you know?
My ‘Whacky-ka-Whacky' New Year’s predictions for 2017By Paul Viau - Jan 11January #1 — There will be no Super Bowl in January again this year, because the NFL takes so long to determine the AFC and NFC champions. I ...
-
Reader letters, Jan. 11Jan 10Please avoid hate letters To the editor: I would like to thank-you for being our community newspaper. It is our source of news for our local ...
Comments
-
Re: Jan. 9 letters to the editorBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 15Here's an article that many might find interesting: ~
-
Re: Stephen King made a difference in recycling in HaywoodBy Kevin Ensley - Jan 14I was deeply saddened when I learned of Stephen's passing. He taught me the importance of recycling. Our family went from only recycling a small ...
-
Re: Non-partisan 'Unity Rally' is Jan. 19By Matt Ledbetter - Jan 14"UNITY" rally. Looks like an anti-Trump rally, nspired by ultra-liberal Michael Moore and his 100 days of resistance. Nothing about this rally ...
-
Re: Branning returned to active sentence following probation violationBy David Woody - Jan 12"Flea" the home? Those homonyms will get you every time.
-
Re: The hard lessons learned from 'patriotic planters'By Charles Zimmerman - Jan 12Yep, experimentation can be costly. When I was a kid I learned quickly my sire had a learning problem. When he napped or slept, he forgot what he ...
Sports
- Prep Basketball
First place Pisgah boys beat BrevardBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 15Thanks to the hot-shooting Trey Morgan, the first-place Pisgah varsity boys basketball defeated Brevard, 64-48, in a WNC Athletic Conference game ...
- Swimming
Fast times at Tuscola HighBy Sherry Swaim - Jan 15The Tuscola varsity swim teams hosted T.C Roberson, West Henderson and Asheville High in a quad meet on Wednesday at the Waynesville Recreation ...
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola splits at FranklinBy Dennis Smathers - Jan 15The Tuscola varsity boys and girls basketball teams split a pair of WNC Athletic Conference games at Franklin Friday evening. The Tuscola boys ...
- Friday Night Basketball
Pisgah boys stay on top of WNCACBy Staff Reports - Jan 14The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team remained in sole possession of first place in the WNCAC standings with a 6-1 record after beating Brevard, ...
Business
-
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort awarded Green Key RatingJan 05CHEROKEE — In December, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort was awarded a 4-Key Rating by Green Key Global for efforts to reduce waste and conserve ...
-
Harrah's Cherokee giving year-in-reviewJan 03CHEROKEE — In 2016, Harrah's Cherokee Casinos donated more than $190,000 to nonprofits in Western North Carolina. Harrah's Cherokee is committed ...
-
SURVEY: Small business uncertainty plunges in DecemberJan 05RALEIGH — The percentage of small business owners not able to anticipate economic conditions over the next six months fell 11 points, driving down ...
-
The Fitness Connection welcomes new yoga teachersJan 03The Fitness Connection, 60 S. Main St., Waynesville, has recently hired two highly qualified yoga instructors — Karen McGovern and Sara Lewis. McGo...
A & E
-
Seniors Learning to 'Mind the Music' with HCACJan 11If you’ve ever wanted to make the sounds of music, now is the time. The Haywood County Arts Council is offering everyone aged 55 or older a unique ...
-
Enrollment event for affordable health Insurance is Jan. 26Jan 11Anyone who still needs to enroll in healthcare insurance mY visit the Waynesville Library, 678 S. Haywood St., on Thursday, Jan. 26 to receive ...
-
Come listen to Ward Davis' stories at The StrandBy Shelby Harrell - Jan 11When it comes to writing music and performing his songs, Ward Davis, 37, has plenty of stories to tell. The Arkansas native who currently lives ...
-
Romeo and Juliet opens the Feichter Studio Winter Theater Festival at HARTJan 11The winter season for HART begins Jan. 13 with a production of “Romeo and Juliet” set in post Civil War America running through Jan. 22. The ...
Obituaries
-
Joseph F. ChristopherJan 151928–2017 WAYNESVILLE — Joseph Francis Christopher, 88, of Waynesville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at The Homestead. He is survived by ...
-
Greg WorleyJan 15In Loving Memory CANTON — Gregory Fain "Greg" Worley, 48, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service ...
-
Garry Ray CagleJan 15Garry Ray Cagle, 65, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Garrett Funerals and Cremations is caring for the Cagle family. www.garrettfuneralsand...
-
Paula KearneyJan 15Loving Wife and Mother ALMOND — Paula Kearney, 53, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017. Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is ...
-
Londo FranklinJan 15Loving Father and Grandfather WAYNESVILLE — Londo Franklin, 87, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Silver Bluff Rehabilitation Center. Born ...
-
Doris KepleyJan 14Christian Lady WAYNESVILLE — Doris Kepley, 82, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Easley, South Carolina where she has lived for the past ...