Waynesville man charged in shooting death of ...
Man pulled from mud after bank collapses
State rewards Haywood teachers for test ...
Extra tourism tax proposed
News
SRCA receives grant for outdoor classroomBy Shelby Harrell - Feb 01In honor of National School Choice Week, the Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina (PEFNC), the state’s leading parental school choice ...
Reappraisal notices to be mailed in mid-FebruaryBy Vicki Hyatt - Feb 01Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series examining the Haywood County housing industry. Part one was featured real estate trends in ...
Gaining tractionBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 01There is a grassroots political movement sweeping the nation — and Western North Carolina — the likes of which hasn’t been seen since last ...
Waynesville man charged in shooting death of wifeBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 31A Waynesville man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife. Wayne Littrell, 72, of Waynesville was arrested after Haywood ...
Trial date set for toddler murder caseBy Allison Richmond - Jan 31Almost a year to the day of the death of toddler Kyler Presnell, his paternal adoptive grandfather, Tony Coleman was in court to learn his trial ...
Rare book found at Haywood County LibraryBy Kyle Perrotti - Jan 30Kent Stewart has been digging through books donated to the library, deciding which ones to use in the Haywood County Library’s annual book sale, ...
biz/orgBriefs®
Live Music This Saturday Evening February 4th @ Papageorgios - Main Street Downtown WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Feb 01Papageorgio's Welcomes Bryce Denton!!! Join Us This Saturday 6:00pm to 9:00pm for great music, food & drinks! Food & Drink Specials No Cover ...
FUR of WNC in Need of DonationsBy Big Red Barn - Jan 29FUR of WNC (Feline Urgent Rescue) is a not for profit organization that is located in The Big Red Barn Trading Post. They operate facilities where ...
Live Music This Saturday January 28th @ Papageorgio's - Main Street WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Jan 26Papageorgio's Welcomes Bob Pinkston this Saturday January 28th 6-9pm. Come Join us for great food & drink and Acoustic Classic Rock Guitar. No ...
HCC Small Business Center's “How to Start a Business” is Feb. 7By Haywood Community College - Jan 25CLYDE — The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar entitled “How to Start a Business,” from 5:30 to 8:30 ...
Health and Fitness EXPO!By Mountaineer Publishing... - Jan 25Getting healthy in the Haywood County area just got a big boost! The Mountaineer Publishing Co. and Haywood Regional Medical Center will host the ...
HCC Small Business Center's 'Intro to QuickBooks 2' is Feb. 2By Haywood Community College - Jan 25CLYDE — Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center will offer a free seminar on QuickBooks 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Room ...
Lifestyles
Master Gardner plant sale has begunFeb 01The annual Haywood County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association plant sale has begun. Edibles (berries, asparagus, and fruit and nut ...
- Religion Column
Never out of reachBy Keri Hill - Jan 31For those of you who haven’t met me in person, let me go ahead and tell you something about myself. I’m short. I barely register 5 feet tall on ...
Sri Somesvara Vedic Temple to host interfaith meetup Feb. 4Jan 31CLYDE — In celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week Feb. 1-7, Mount Soma and Sri Somesvara Vedic Temple in Clyde will offer an interfaith ...
'Rekindling Your Nightengale Flame' retreat for nurses is Feb. 17-19Jan 31LAKE JUNALUSKA — The Rekindling Your Nightingale Flame: A Healing Retreat for Nurses, will take place Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. ...
Salvation Army helps 541 families during holidaysJan 31The Salvation Army in Waynesville and the surrounding counties were able to help 541 families during the 2016 holiday season, which includes ...
Grace Church welcomes new rectorJan 31Grace Church in the Mountains is welcoming a new rector this month — the Rev. Joslyn Ogden Schaefer. Schaefer will be the 22nd rector in Grace ...
Member Stories
NC SHIIP helps Haywood County seniorsBy Haywood Community ... - Feb 01The Haywood County Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) served 576 people on Medicare in 2016 and saved them over $255,000 in ...
Learning through playBy Carrie Sutton - Jan 31As students finished up their math and vocabulary worksheets, they excitedly ran over to the classroom discovery area to find a cart filled with ...
Columns and Opinions
Sarah Sneeden: A Unique ArtistBy Margaret Roberts - Feb 01My interview with Sarah Sneeden was just like I anticipated. Decidedly different, frequently off the subject and entirely entertaining. Most of my ...
Devolve transportation to the statesBy John Hood - Feb 01RALEIGH — With all the furor and protests accompanying the launch of the Donald Trump administration, you might assume there’s little room for ...
- Did you know?
The groundhog will come out of its burrow tomorrow and think he’s in CancúnBy Paul Viau - Feb 01Punxsutawney Phil — the official weatherman of the rodent family — is due to make his annual appearance/predictions tomorrow, Feb. 2, but I think ...
Reader letters, 2-1Jan 31Room tax headline was lacking To the editor: The Jan. 27 issue of The Mountaineer headlined a front-page story with the innocuous Plan OK’ed to ...
Comments
Re: Analysis: Who voted and who didn't in in 2016By Allen Alsbrooks - Jan 31Z must be slipping. These tired responses are inferior to his usual hysterical rants. Maybe his wife put him back on a chain after the women's ...
Re: Become a hospital volunteer at Haywood RegionalBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 30There are few words to describe what these folks do. All those people who helped my brother-in-law transition to death, were the best most ...
Re: Rare book found at Haywood County LibraryBy David Eachus - Jan 30I saw the interview with the last Raider prior to his death. They all were outstanding patriots and the museum is a wonderful tribute to the ...
Re: Think back to what you most remember about U.S. presidentsBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 29I was in 7th grade taking a test when Kennedy was shot. This room had a tv. mounted up high against the ceiling for some reason. The teacher was ...
Re: Digital divide in rural AmericaBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 28"Free speech" is free speech. As the internet is broadcast over airwaves WE own, it ought to be accessable to "All persons..." Basic service ...
Sports
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola and Pisgah girls win, boys loseBy Staff Report - Jan 31Tuesday Night Basketball Pisgah girls 56, North Henderson 44 Tuscola girls 58, West Henderson 41 North Henderson boys 68, Pisgah 45 West Henderson ...
- Wrestling
Medford, Riggs win WNCAC goldBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 31Pisgah’s Braden Riggs and Jarrod Medford won gold medals at the 2017 WNC Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Smoky Mountain High ...
- Wrestling
Reece’s Mountaineers host ‘special’ matchBy Chuck Fiebernitz - Jan 31Two closely matched teams will battle it out in a non-conference wrestling match to prepare for the upcoming Class 3-A West Regional. The Tuscola ...
Waynesville Middle girls, CMS boys win BRC Tournament championshipsBy Rhonda Byrd and ... - Jan 29The Canton Middle School boys basketball team wrapped up a near perfect season, beating rival Waynesville Middle, 48-38, to win the Blue Ridge ...
Business
Talley-Coffey opens training center, grand opening is Jan. 23Jan 19Aspire Training and Development will host a grand opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 168 S. Main St., Waynesville. Two open ...
A & E
Registration underway for April 1 half marathon, 5K at WCUFeb 01CULLOWHEE – Runners of all ages will be gathering at Western Carolina University to participate in the seventh annual Valley of the Lilies Half ...
-
Taking the plunge for a good causeBy Shelby Harrell - Feb 01On “Super Bowl” Saturday, Feb. 4, Haywood Waterways Association and Lake Junaluska Assembly will be joining members of the community to participate...
The Classic Wineseller presents 'A Folkmoot Fundrasier'Feb 01In its efforts to bring more year-round cultural programming to the region, Folkmoot is partnering with The Classic Wineseller for a fundraising ...
Take your valentine to see 'Love Letters' at HARTBy Mary Ann Enloe - Feb 01"Love Letters" is one of the most powerful HART Feichter Studio productions in many a day. It is a two-actor reader's theatre , which means two ...
Obituaries
Patsy Swayngim McCarthyJan 31WAYNESVILLE — Patsy Swayngim McCarthy, passed away, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Silver Bluff Nursing Home. Garrett Funerals and Cremations has been ...
Dorothy "Dot" MasonJan 31In God’s Care CANTON — Dorothy “Dot” Lankford Mason, age 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, ...
Novella Murphy SawyerJan 31WAYNESVILLE — Novella Murphy Sawyer, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Macon Valley Nursing Home ...
Anna Oberia R. HaleyJan 31CANTON — Anna Oberia Raines Haley, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her residence. Wells Funeral Home of Canton is in charge of the ...
Alan Duncan PhilbrickJan 31WAYNESVILLE — Alan Duncan Philbrick, 89, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Silver Bluff Nursing Home. Alan was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on ...
Mary 'Maggie' LittrellJan 31Loved By All WAYNESVILLE — Mary “Maggie” Littrell, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, George ...