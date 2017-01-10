What's Popular
-
Missing hikers survived second night in snow ...
-
Family friends say missing hikers have been ...
-
Waynesville man identified as suspected bank ...
-
Road conditions treacherous
What's New
News
-
Lost hikers rescuedBy Staff reports - Jan 09Had it not been for the dramatic rescue of two lost hikers in the Shining Rock Wilderness area that sparked an intense, two-day search, the first ...
-
Committee urges an increased teacher supplementBy Shelby Harrell - Jan 09In November, a committee of 13 people sat in a circle at Haywood County School's central office with one question on their mind — “How do we ...
-
NCDOT listen to residents concerns over Walnut StreetBy Allison Richmond - Jan 09A standing-room only crowd gathered Thursday night at Town Hall for a special-called meeting to make it abundantly clear they are in it for the ...
-
Western Primary Routes Cleared by DOTJan 08ASHEVILLE —Department of Transportation teams from Western North Carolina built upon progress made on Saturday by continuing to spread salt, push ...
-
N.C. Emergency Response Team recounts hiker rescue sagaBy Staff reports - Jan 08ASHEVILLE – Two hikers lost in the Shining Rock Wilderness area in Haywood County were rescued Saturday evening thanks to the efforts of helicopter...
-
Missing hiker's family share their storyBy Allison Richmond - Jan 07It was a long, anxious night for the family of missing hiker, David Crockett, 23, of Charlotte, as they as awaited news that he and his hiking ...
biz/orgBriefs®
-
PDGA sanctioned disc golf tourney is March 12 in WaynesvilleBy Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 09The Waynesville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Blind Hog Day Light Savings Throw Down disc golf tournament on Sunday, March ...
-
Mystery trip for seniors moved to Jan. 12By Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 09The mystery trip for seniors originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 12. There are a few more spots remaining. Th...
-
Local students to head to national iTheatrics Junior Theater FestivalBy Music Works! Studio ... - Jan 07Students from MusicWorks! Studio of Performing Arts in Clyde have been accepted into the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival (#JTF17 #JTFATL) ...
-
Waynesville Rec Center, Old Armory delay opening until 1 p.m.By Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 07Due to the road conditions the Waynesville Rec Center and the Old Armory will open at 1 pm on Saturday, January 7.
-
Waynesville Rec Center, Old Armory to close early for winter stormBy Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 06The Waynesville Recreation Center and Old Armory will close at 6 pm on Friday, January 6, due to the winter storm. Each facility will reopen at 10 ...
-
Waynesville Rec Center sets new attendance recordBy Waynesville Parks and ... - Jan 06The Waynesville Recreation Center had a record-breaking year in 2016 — A new attendance record of 149,600 was established. This beat the previous ...
Lifestyles
-
Haywood Habitat for Humanity accepting homeowner applicationsJan 09Haywood Habitat for Humanity is seeking qualified homeowners for homes located in Haywood County. Applicants must attend one mandatory information ...
-
Blood shortage spurs emergency call for donorsJan 05WINSTON-SALEM — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a ...
-
'Simply On Reserve' Singles Ministry starts this monthJan 03The Daily Blessing Ministry, 1523 S. Main St., Waynesville, will is starting up an single adult ministry — “Simply On Reserve.” The group will ...
-
Rural Health Symposium is March 10 in AshevilleJan 05CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina University’s School of Nursing, the WNC Health Network and the Mountain Area Health Education Center are partnering ...
-
Free tired leg, varicose vein seminar is Jan. 26Jan 05Haywood Regional Medical Center is holding a free tired leg/varicose vein educational program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Vein Center at ...
-
Zaxby's fundraiser for Haywood Waterways is Jan. 9Jan 03Zaxby’s has joined Haywood Waterways Associations’ (HWA) fundraising campaign to benefit its youth education programs. On Monday, Jan. 9, at the ...
Member Stories
-
TED Talk series starts Feb. 1By Haywood County Library - Jan 09New for 2017, the Waynesville Library will be hosting a series of TED talk discussions. TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in ...
-
Have a healthy pregnancy — The importance of folic acidBy Haywood Regional ... - Jan 09CLYDE — National Folic Acid Awareness Week is Jan. 8-14, and is used to raise awareness about its importance. Folic acid is a B-Vitamin recommended...
Columns and Opinions
-
Last week in RaleighBy Dan Boylan - Jan 08Inside the 1840 Capitol building just minutes after midnight on Sunday morning Jan. 1 -- Roy Cooper's close family, friends and colleagues watched ...
-
Cooper Makes a Colossal BlunderBy John Hood - Jan 08RALEIGH — Roy Cooper spent his last few weeks as governor-elect of North Carolina attacking the state legislature for encroaching on the separation...
-
Jan. 9 letters to the editorJan 08School attorney responds to lawsuit comments To the editor: I am responding to a recent statement of Mr. Mark Melrose in the January 2, 2017 ...
-
You Decide: How to Solve Our Economic Growth Mystery?By Mike Walden - Jan 06Like many academics, I find pleasure in endeavors most would call boring. So when I pour over numbers on government websites or dusty statistical ...
Comments
-
Re: Cooper Makes a Colossal BlunderBy Bill Collins - Jan 09Cooper is a skilled and experienced politician that has a balanced view of what is needed for ALL NC citizens. I applaud his efforts to understand ...
-
Re: NCDOT listen to residents concerns over Walnut StreetBy Beth G. Johnson - Jan 09The original, 2008, plan for improving Russ Avenue stopped at the railroad bridge. That is where this plan also should stop. The Russ Avenue ...
-
Re: Garrett's Chophouse closes suddenly, leaving employees in the lurchBy Matt Ledbetter - Jan 08My daughter went to work at snappy's when she was home from college a couple of summers ago. She made it 2 days, said it was the creepiest place ...
-
Re: Mauney Cove upgrade to cost $574,000By John Buckley - Jan 07Worrying about 50 years from now ... are they crazy, insane? A waste of money that can not be justified. Surely there are more pressing needs ...
-
Re: Haywood prepares for a stormBy Ron Rookstool - Jan 07I am grateful for the dedicated service these crews provide. They all should be commended.
Sports
- Cheerleading
Pisgah cheers at Russell Athletic BowlBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 08Over the Christmas break, the Pisgah High School cheerleaders performed during halftime at the Russell Athletic Bowl, which featured the West ...
- Prep Basketball
Tuscola clips ‘Bluebirds’ wings — twiceBy Dennis Smathers - Jan 08The Tuscola varsity girls and boys basketball teams swept West Henderson Tuesday night in the WNC Athletic Conference play in the Mountaineers’ ...
- Prep Basketball
Pisgah boys finally beat Mustangs in SylvaBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 08Beating the Smoky Mountain varsity boys basketball team is no easy task. Beating the Mustangs on their home court is much more difficult. Just ...
- Prep Basketball
Black Bears take a pair from North KnightsBy Rhonda Byrd - Jan 08In four losses this season, the Pisgah varsity boys basketball team had been out-rebounded. So, head coach Casey Kruk’s point of emphasis over the ...
Business
-
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort awarded Green Key RatingJan 05CHEROKEE — In December, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort was awarded a 4-Key Rating by Green Key Global for efforts to reduce waste and conserve ...
-
Harrah's Cherokee giving year-in-reviewJan 03CHEROKEE — In 2016, Harrah's Cherokee Casinos donated more than $190,000 to nonprofits in Western North Carolina. Harrah's Cherokee is committed ...
-
SURVEY: Small business uncertainty plunges in DecemberJan 05RALEIGH — The percentage of small business owners not able to anticipate economic conditions over the next six months fell 11 points, driving down ...
-
The Fitness Connection welcomes new yoga teachersJan 03The Fitness Connection, 60 S. Main St., Waynesville, has recently hired two highly qualified yoga instructors — Karen McGovern and Sara Lewis. McGo...
A & E
-
Top five Guide photos of 2016Jan 04Pictured are snapshots taken from the most popular photo galleries captured in 2016. The top five photos are ranked in order based on popularity ...
-
ACT presents 'The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)' in JanuaryJan 04Starting Jan. 6, Asheville Community Theater will be showing "The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)" — which is a musical about musicals. This ...
-
Expressive journaling workshop is Jan. 19Jan 04The Haywood County Public Library is pleased to continue its quarterly programming series by offering an expressive journaling workshop from 5-6 ...
-
Magnetic Theatre kicks off The Great American Strip-Off! on Jan. 5Jan 04The Magnetic Theatre theatre announces the fun with which it plans to launch the new year: the first-ever Great American Strip-Off. And what is ...
Obituaries
-
Thomas Lee BeaverJan 08OTTO — Thomas Lee Beaver, age 77, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Crawford/Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for ...
-
Michael 'Duke' WarrenJan 08CANTON — Michael "Duke" Dale Warren, age 59, passed away, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Crawford/Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be ...
-
Howell C. Brown Sr.Jan 061932 — 2017 CLYDE — Howell Caldwell Brown Sr., age 84, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his residence. Born in Haywood County, he was the ...
-
Larry ClarkJan 08In Loving Memory Larry Clark, age 74, of Penrose. NC, and a former resident of Canton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Transylvania ...
-
Joseph KingJan 08WAYNESVILLE — Joseph Stephen King, age 52, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Haywood Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life ...
-
Betty Nell EureyJan 06Beloved Mother and Grandmother MAGGIE VALLEY — Betty Nell Maynor Rash Eurey, 78 of Maggie Valley, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Mission ...