Waynesville man charged in shooting death of ...
Gaining traction
Trial date set for toddler murder case
Shooting reported in Coleman Mountain ...
News
New scam hits Sheriff's radarBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, a scam was reported to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, where the victim told deputies they had posted a registered ...
Man arrested for indecent liberties with a childBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03A Bryson City man was arrested in Haywood County after being indicted on charges of indecent liberties with a child. Eric Jones, 48, was taken ...
The future of recreationBy Allison Richmond - Feb 03After six months of planning and multiple rounds of public input, Waynesville’s new 10-year parks and recreation master plan is ready to be ...
New home mortgage rules encourage steady growthBy Vicki Hyatt - Feb 03Editor's note: This is part three in a four-part series examining the housing industry in Haywood County. The 2008 housing and banking crisis ...
Repeat offender leads police on chaseBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 02On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, Roger Martin “Marty” Capps Junior, 33, of Canton, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor Resisting A ...
Nonprofits team up with law enforcement to fight drugsFeb 02The Ann R. Wilke Family Foundation is teaming up with Eckerd Kids to raise thousands of dollars to help families in Haywood County. On Friday, ...
Haywood Community College Wildlife Club to Host Eleventh Annual Wild Game Dinner FundraiserBy Haywood Community College - Feb 03The Wildlife Club at Haywood Community College will host the Eleventh Annual Wild Game Dinner on Friday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Haywood ...
Haywood Community College Small Business Center to Hold Free Seminar, “How to Price Your Product or Service”By Haywood Community College - Feb 03The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free seminar entitled, “How to Price Your Product or Service,” on Monday, ...
SuperBowl Party @ Papageorgios - 6 Large Screens TV's & Prizes Throughout the GameBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Feb 03Join us Sunday evening for the SuperBowl as the Patriots take on the Falcons. 6 - Large Screen TVs 50 Cent Wings and $8 Buckets of Beer All ...
Live Music This Saturday Evening February 4th @ Papageorgios - Main Street Downtown WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Feb 01Papageorgio's Welcomes Bryce Denton!!! Join Us This Saturday 6:00pm to 9:00pm for great music, food & drinks! Food & Drink Specials No Cover ...
FUR of WNC in Need of DonationsBy Big Red Barn - Jan 29FUR of WNC (Feline Urgent Rescue) is a not for profit organization that is located in The Big Red Barn Trading Post. They operate facilities where ...
Live Music This Saturday January 28th @ Papageorgio's - Main Street WaynesvilleBy Papageorgio's Restaurant - Jan 26Papageorgio's Welcomes Bob Pinkston this Saturday January 28th 6-9pm. Come Join us for great food & drink and Acoustic Classic Rock Guitar. No ...
Technology abounds at Junaluska Elementary SchoolBy Ira Hyde, Media ... - Feb 02Technology abounds at Junaluska Elementary School. Thanks to the school's Parent Teacher Association, enough money has been raised to supply ...
Blood urgently needed this winterFeb 02ASHEVILLE — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive ...
WOW Mardi Gras fundraiser is Feb. 10Feb 02The Women of Waynesville (WOW) will host a wine-tasting fundraiser for member Becca Swanger, who is running for the 2017 Mardi Gras Ball queen to ...
Folkmoot honors Ed BroadwellFeb 02At the quarterly Home Trust Haywood County Community board meeting in Waynesville, retired Home Trust Chairman and CEO Ed Broadwell was honored as ...
Beginner beekeeping class is Feb. 11Feb 02The Haywood County Beekeepers will offer a beginner beekeeping class from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Haywood County Extension ...
Apply now for Haywood Farm Bureau scholarshipsFeb 02Haywood County Farm Bureau Scholarship applications are now available in the Farm Bureau office, 1520 Asheville Road, Waynesville. The Haywood ...
Excellence in Education January winnersBy Carrie Sutton - Feb 03Haywood Early College Teacher Doug Hanson and Meadowbrook Elementary School Teacher Kimberly Messer were recognized with Excellence in Education ...
Health and Fitness – Revive your ResolutionBy Haywood Regional ... - Feb 02As the New Year is well under way many look forward to accomplishing their resolutions. The most common New Year’s resolutions is, of course, ...
You Decide: How Can We Get to Four Percent Economic Growth?By Mike Walden - Feb 03One of the major goals of the new Trump Administration is to increase the rate of economic growth in the country. The objective is to move from ...
Sarah Sneeden: A Unique ArtistBy Margaret Roberts - Feb 01My interview with Sarah Sneeden was just like I anticipated. Decidedly different, frequently off the subject and entirely entertaining. Most of my ...
Devolve transportation to the statesBy John Hood - Feb 01RALEIGH — With all the furor and protests accompanying the launch of the Donald Trump administration, you might assume there’s little room for ...
The groundhog will come out of its burrow tomorrow and think he’s in CancúnBy Paul Viau - Feb 01Punxsutawney Phil — the official weatherman of the rodent family — is due to make his annual appearance/predictions tomorrow, Feb. 2, but I think ...
Re: Authorities make arrests for string of break-insBy Kyle Perrotti - Feb 03William is out, Mark is being held on the $233,500 bond. The error is fixed!
Re: Immigration executive order hits Western North CarolinaBy Charles Zimmerman - Feb 03"Two wrongs don't make a right". "Johnny did it" is not a viable excuse. A violation against OUR Godless Constitution cannot be tolerated. ...
Re: Gaining tractionBy Linda Sexton - Feb 02I appreciate the Mountaineer coverage of this meeting. Important issues are being raised by local citizens.
Re: Analysis: Who voted and who didn't in in 2016By Allen Alsbrooks - Jan 31Z must be slipping. These tired responses are inferior to his usual hysterical rants. Maybe his wife put him back on a chain after the women's ...
Re: Become a hospital volunteer at Haywood RegionalBy Charles Zimmerman - Jan 30There are few words to describe what these folks do. All those people who helped my brother-in-law transition to death, were the best most ...
Glance leads Tuscola girls past FalconsBy Dennis Smathers - Feb 02Sophomore Shelby Glance’s team-high 18 points led the Tuscola varsity girls basketball team past West Henderson, 56-41, in a WNC Athletic Conferenc...
Tuscola swimmers eyeing regional goldBy Sherry Swaim - Feb 02After winning WNC Athletic Conference Tournament championships, the Tuscola varsity boys and girls swim teams will send a total of 20 swimmers to ...
Woods’ 22 points propels Pisgah girls past KnightsBy Rhonda Byrd - Feb 02The Pisgah varsity girls jumped all over North Henderson, taking a commanding 19-4 lead after the first eight minutes Tuesday night. However, the ...
Tuscola and Pisgah girls win, boys loseBy Staff Report - Jan 31Tuesday Night Basketball Pisgah girls 56, North Henderson 44 Tuscola girls 58, West Henderson 41 North Henderson boys 68, Pisgah 45 West Henderson ...
-
Growing verticallyBy Paul Viau - Jan 18It’s winter, and most growers and gardeners are thinking about everything except planting. But as Bob Dylan said more than 50 years ago — “The ...
-
Harpeth Rising Performance is Feb. 17 at The StrandFeb 03Imagine three classically trained musicians playing original music, as intricately arranged as a string quartet, lyrically rooted in the singer/son...
-
AVL Beer Expo is Feb. 18Feb 01The Asheville Brewer’s Alliance (ABA) will host the second annual AVL Beer Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Venue, 21 N. Market St., in downtown ...
-
Weekend Highlights Feb. 3-5Feb 03The weekend is nearly here — so it’s time to make some fun plans. There’s a lot to choose from this weekend, whether you’re wanting to stay in ...
-
Jeeves and Bertie Return to NC StageFeb 01North Carolina Stage Company (NC Stage) is excited to present the next play by Margaret Raether of her P. G Wodehouse adaptations, Jeeves In ...
-
Sammy ConardFeb 02Sammy Joe Conard, age 77, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 11 ...
-
Oberia HaleyFeb 021923 — 2017 CANTON — Oberia Raines Haley, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her residence. A native and lifelong resident of Haywood ...
-
Glenn McCoyFeb 02CLYDE — Glenn McCoy, 83, of the Thickety community, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb.1, 2017, surrounded by family. Glenn is survived by his ...
-
Stanley W. LedfordFeb 02Deeply Missed CLYDE — Stanley Woodfin Ledford, age 70, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Mr. Ledford retired from Duke Energy Progress with 30 ...
-
Leslie 'Les' GageFeb 02In Loving Memory CANTON — Leslie “Les” John Gage, age 69, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Mr. Gage was born May 4, 1947 in Lewisham, London, ...
-
Joe 'Big Joe' ConleyFeb 01A Special Man CANTON — The sun set on Joe “Big Joe” Louis Conley on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. A native of Canton, North Carolina, he was the son of ...